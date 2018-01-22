A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Classical Sarah Hagen brings her funny autobiographic show, Perk up, Pianist! to the Vernon Performance Centre Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s episode features four events: Arts Council of the North Okanagan exhibition at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, Ham Night at Record City, NOCCA’s More NOYSE and NOCCA’s Perk Up Pianist.

Centre Gallery Vernon Community Arts Centre, 2704A Hwy 6 in Polson Park, 250-542-6243. Vernon Community Arts Centre. Currently on display at VCAC’s Centre Gallery is an open-theme art show with works created by local Arts Council of the North Okanagan members. The show runs until Jan. 31, so stop by today and take a look. VCAC is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit www.vernonarts.ca for more info.

Record City 3127 30th Ave., Vernon, 250-503-0038. Monkey with a Button presents its fourth annual Ham Night, a tasty improv comedy show based entirely on audience suggestion with the chance to win actual ham, Jan. 26. $10 cover.

More NOYSE Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Jan. 28 at 2:00 p.m. NOYSE (North Okanagan Youth Showcase of Excellence) is back with MORE NOYSE. Tickets are $20 adult, $10 youth and $15 for NOOCA members, available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Perk Up Pianist Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. A sit-down comedy act that will make you fall in love with this performer. Tickets are $30 adult, $20 youth and $25 for NOOCA members, available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

