Salmon Arm kids the Fancy Panthers will be showing their moves at a breakdancing demonstration at noon at Uptown Askew’s in Salmon Arm on Monday, July 23. (File photo)

B-boys will be bouncing and spinning on the concrete at Uptown Askew’s for a free breakdancing performance on Monday, July 23.

The Salmon Arm business will be hosting the dance party, set to begin in the outdoor courtyard at noon.

Related: Video: Salmon Arm kids bust a move

Professional breakdancers to perform at the event include Salmon Arm kids, the Fancy Panthers.

DJ King Kong Fingers will be spinning the beats.

For more information, call 250-803-1652 or email manny@easybreakdance.com.