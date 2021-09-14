Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event will go on in 2021

To make sure the format will fit potential pandemic protocols it will be live-streamed this year

The pair of Chris and Morgen Matheson is one of the five couples starring in the 2021 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars to be live-streamed on Friday, Nov. 19. (Kristall Burgess photo)

The show will go on in 2021, say organizers of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

However, to ensure the popular event can run, no matter what the pandemic protocols will be, it will proceed with a different format.

“This year’s show will be live-streamed on Friday, Nov. 19 with options for people to purchase a combination meal-and-viewing package with delicious food options from various local restaurants including Bistro 1460, Chiang Mai and DeMille’s catering,” said a news release from event organizers.

All proceeds raised go to the Shuswap Hospice Society.

“The cancellation of last year’s event left a big hole in the society’s budget, so we are hoping the community will step up and offer their full support for this year’s fundraiser.”

Five couples have volunteered to be the stars of the show, all of them willing to push themselves beyond their comfort zones to learn and perform a dance routine in just a few weeks.

The fundraising effort starts immediately, so the public can begin to donate to their favourite couple by purchasing star votes for $5. Each $5 donation counts as one vote towards a couple’s vote total. Advance voting will be combined with voting on the night of the event to determine the winning couple. To vote, go to: www.shuswapstars.ca

The contestants are:

• Scott and Rosey Anderson – Scott is principal of A.L. Fortune, while Rosey is active with women’s health issues.

• Thomas Briginshaw and Lizzy Odell – Thomas is executive director of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society and Lizzy is a music teacher, tutor and works at the Salmon Arm Walmart.

• James and Chantelle Burgess – James is a regional manager at Lordco and Chantelle works at SASCU.

• Ed and Natalie Parent – Ed is the owner or Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies, while Natalie works in special education for the school district.

• Chris and Morgen Matheson – Morgen works with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, while Chris is vice-principal at A.L. Fortune.

For more detailed biographies and information about the 2021 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event, go to: www.shuswapstars.ca

