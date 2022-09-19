Dancing with the Shuswap Stars tickets on sale soon at SASCU Rec Centre

City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks and the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s Phil McIntyre-Paul are teaming up to compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on Friday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)

It’s back as big as ever!

The popular dancing event to raise money for the Shuswap Hospice makes a return to the SASCU Recreation Centre for the gala event on Friday, Nov. 18.

And you don’t want to miss your chance to join in the party!

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, sold at the SASCU Recreation Centre in the lower level, Room 2.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased by cash, debit and credit card (Visa or Mastercard). There will be no online ticket purchases for the gala evening event.

Each person may purchase a maximum of 10 tickets and sales of complete tables are encouraged. There are varied table sizes with most tables seating eight, 10 or 20 people.

If you wish to purchase a table and ensure your group of friends will be able to sit together, all tickets must be purchased by one member of the table. Our volunteers will then assist you in choosing your table location. Table selection will be first come, first served on ticket sale day.

While tables will be set aside for groups, the individual seats at tables will not be reserved.

The evening, which is modelled on the Dancing with the Stars TV show, includes watching our local celebrity All-Stars and Rookie Couples perform a dance routine. Then audience members can purchase star votes for their favourite contestants and help boost them to the a win.

The audience will also get a chance to get up and boogie to the live band, the Legendary Lake Monsters, as well as enjoy gourmet snacks throughout the evening. A cash bar is available with a safe ride home program.

All proceeds from the event support the free programs offered by Shuswap Hospice in supporting Shuswap residents who are dealing with death, diagnosis and grief, along with the associated emotional realities of that process.

Remember, you can already vote for your favourite contestants by purchasing stars online at www.shuswapstars.ca. A tax receipt will be issued for your donation.

Have fun, watch some amazing dancing and help Shuswap Hospice at the same time. All you need is that ticket.

