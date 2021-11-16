Devon More returns to Shuswap Theatre with different take on star-crossed lover

More’s new show Romeo, a mix of music and story, to run Nov. 26 and 27

Devon More returns to Shuswap Theatre with her latest show, Romeo, on Nov. 26 and 27. (Contributed)

An alternative take on one of Shakespeare’s tragic star-crossed lovers is central to an upcoming one-person show at Shuswap Theatre.

Artist Devon More returns to Salmon Arm for two performances of her new show Romeo on November 26 and 27.

No stranger to the Shuswap Theatre stage, with her latest offering More invites people to spend a song-filled storytime with her, with two sets of original music (and what she describes as a few questionable covers), stitched together with a tale of the Romeo you don’t know.

Featuring her hypnotic multi-instrumental, live-looped toe-tappin’ tunes, More calls the stories in Romeo “personalized poignant and perfectly absurd.”

“These stories are silly and gritty and I don’t hide behind theatrics,” said More. “It feels like my most vulnerable show yet, and what better place to bring Romeo to life than in Shuswap Theatre? My Salmon Army audience members know me better than anywhere else. Also, I have a new flute, and would like to introduce you.”

Tickets,$25, can be purchased in advance online at devonmoremusic.com/merch/live-tix, or at the door, which opens at 7 p.m., showtime 7:30. Theatregoers are asked to bring their own mask and are required to have proof of vaccination. Seating is limited to 75 per show. For more information, email Althea at totefestival@gmail.com.

