Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, Salmon Arm teen pursues passion for music

Carson Venne has a firm career goal and is well on his path to success.

This despite the fact the accomplished singer/songwriter musician is on the autism scale and was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome when he was 12.

He lives by the motto his mom, Sandy Van Den Ham, instilled in her now 17-year-old son: “You have Tourette’s, Tourettes doesn’t have you.”

With a lot of support from his family, Carson is finding fulfillment in his passion for music.

He has participated in, and won, several local competitions such as the Angel Awards in Winfield where took first place for best vocals and was given a recording package from the Centre For Arts and Technology in Kelowna.

As the youngest competitor in the adult division, he came in second in Shuswap Idol 2019 and is currently competing in Okanagan’s Got Talent where he has made it into the second stage of a three-part competition.

Carson has recorded covers of songs by Shawn Mendes, Lukas Graham, Sam Smith and others at recording studios in Las Vegas, Florida and at Okanagan College.

He wrote the melody and co-wrote the lyrics for his first original song, “Waterfalls,” which was recorded at a local studio.

“That one came about from me meeting someone over the summer, so I came home and wrote a song,” he says, noting he wrote the melody and got a little help with the lyrics. “I’m almost done another one.”

Most of the recordings have been made at world-class studios in the U.S. through a program called Throga, which offers youth retreats and include vocal lessons, stage performance and how to thrive in the complex music industry.

Life has presented difficult challenges to this accomplished young man; he was born deaf in one ear, had sleep issues and sometimes zones out. But Van Den Ham says she and Carson have met them head on and found strategies to allow Carson to thrive.

Van Den Hamm provided brain development games and registered Carson in a music program when he was three. He began with the cello, then piano, followed by voice training. He attended regular school until Grade 7 and has been homeschooled since, which has allowed his schedule to accommodate his music.

When he was eight, Van Den Ham realized if Carson played only classical music he would lose interest. So she advised him to drop the cello and concentrate on his passion for singing and piano.

Talking is sometimes difficult so music is an excellent way for him to communicate.

“Music is a way to get emotions out,” Carson says, noting that his inspiration most often comes from people and that his mom gets a lot of the credit for encouraging him to develop his talent. “Mom made me do it; at the time I didn’t really want to, but I am glad she persisted.”

Dad Laurence helps secure recording time and friends of his created a scholarship through the Shuswap Community Foundation so Carson can continue his education, possibly combining two of his passions – music and computers.

Carson has a vocal coach in Vernon and is currently looking for someone he can write lyrics with here in the Shuswap.

More than making music, Carson gives back to community by volunteering twice a week at Think Monkey Computers. He works at the Salmar Theatre where he has received ample support, including the use of the Classic stage for rehearsals.

Van Den Hamm says her son still struggles sometimes but would like to inspire and encourage others to push through their limitations too.

