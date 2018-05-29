Vancouver filmmakers Zack Embree (left) and Devyn Brugge have spent the last four years producing the documentary film Directly Affected, examining the troubled existence of the Kinder Morgan pipeline. The pair will be screening their film May 29 at 7 p.m. at the Salmar Classic Theatre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Observer)

Documentary film ‘Directly Affected’ screens at Salmar Classic at 7 p.m. May 29

Filmmakers Zack Embree and Devyn Brugge examine Kinder Morgan pipeline

Vancouver filmmakers Zack Embree and Devyn Brugge are bringing their documentary film Directly Affected to the Salmar Classic May 29 for a screening.

The documentary focuses on the troubled lifetime of the Kinder Morgan pipeline project, piecing together the stories of people and communities that have been impacted in one way or another by the project.

“The power of this documentary, I think, is to cut through the talking points that have flattened this into a two-dimensional debate,” Embree says.

One of the focal points of the film is examining the two failed reviews the Kinder Morgan pipeline has gone through, making the claim that Canadians haven’t been given enough information to truly make a public decision.

“How can Canadians be assured it is in their national interest when the pipeline has never been properly assessed?” Embree says, “it is deeply disturbing witnessing the democratic process being hijacked by special interest groups.”

Embree and Brugge have been touring with the film, completing 24 screenings so far, including a screening for MP’s in Ottawa, which Embree says produced an extremely engaged conversation between politicians.

Directly Affected hits the screen May 29 at 7 p.m. at the Salmar Classic theatre, and tickets are available at the door. Those who cannot make the screening but wish to view the film can rent the documentary digitally at DirectlyAffected.ca.

 

