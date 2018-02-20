Documentary features Salmon Arm cinema

The Salmar Classic theatre, a long-time fixture in the community, is featured prominently in the documentary film Out of the Interior. The documentary seeks to shine a spotlight on independent theatres in B.C.. Image credit: Daila Duford.

Salmon Arm residents will have the chance to see a little slice of their hometown up on the big screen on Tuesday, Feb. 27 during a screening of Out of the Interior, a documentary film highlighting the success of independent cinemas in B.C.

The Salmar Classic theatre is featured in the documentary, along with its proprietors, showcasing its special place within the local community as well as its unique position as one of the few not-for-profit theatres in Canada.

The documentary was produced and directed by Curtis and Silmara Emde, a pair of husband and wife filmmakers from Vancouver who hope to shine light on both the struggles and successes of independent cinemas against the ubiquity of big theatre chains which only show Hollywood blockbusters.

Out of the Interior may have a special resonance with many Salmon Arm residents who came to know the much-loved Eric Nelson, a long-time projectionist with the Salmar Classic who is featured prominently in the film.

Nelson, who died suddenly on Dec, 10, 2016, was known by many throughout Salmon Arm as the friendly, charming theatre employee who they could expect to see any time they headed out for a night at the movies.

“He was with the Salmar for almost 30 years. When you came into the movies you looked for Eric, he was always the guy at the ticket taker’s stand with a big smile on his face, he knew everybody, he had a nice thing to say to everybody, he was just one of those special people that you meet only once in a blue moon.”

To her, the chance to see Nelson’s face and hear his voice one last time after his sudden passing is a gift in and of itself.

“He was ripped from us so quickly that we didn’t get to see him or hear him one last time. This is very unique, because how often does it happen where you wish there was just one more time where you could hear what he sounded like… it’s on film forever now. For our community to be able to see him one last time, I think that’s really special,” Duford says.

Out of the Interior will be shown at the Salmar Classic theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and filmmakers Curtis and Silmara Emde will be present to field questions from the audience.

Tickets can be purchased at the doors or in advance at the Salmar Classic or Salmar Grand theatres.