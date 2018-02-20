The Salmar Classic theatre, a long-time fixture in the community, is featured prominently in the documentary film Out of the Interior. The documentary seeks to shine a spotlight on independent theatres in B.C.. Image credit: Daila Duford.

Documentary features Salmon Arm cinema

Out of the Interior shines a spotlight on the Salmar Classic

Salmon Arm residents will have the chance to see a little slice of their hometown up on the big screen on Tuesday, Feb. 27 during a screening of Out of the Interior, a documentary film highlighting the success of independent cinemas in B.C.

The Salmar Classic theatre is featured in the documentary, along with its proprietors, showcasing its special place within the local community as well as its unique position as one of the few not-for-profit theatres in Canada.

The documentary was produced and directed by Curtis and Silmara Emde, a pair of husband and wife filmmakers from Vancouver who hope to shine light on both the struggles and successes of independent cinemas against the ubiquity of big theatre chains which only show Hollywood blockbusters.

Out of the Interior may have a special resonance with many Salmon Arm residents who came to know the much-loved Eric Nelson, a long-time projectionist with the Salmar Classic who is featured prominently in the film.

Nelson, who died suddenly on Dec, 10, 2016, was known by many throughout Salmon Arm as the friendly, charming theatre employee who they could expect to see any time they headed out for a night at the movies.

“He was with the Salmar for almost 30 years. When you came into the movies you looked for Eric, he was always the guy at the ticket taker’s stand with a big smile on his face, he knew everybody, he had a nice thing to say to everybody, he was just one of those special people that you meet only once in a blue moon.”

To her, the chance to see Nelson’s face and hear his voice one last time after his sudden passing is a gift in and of itself.

“He was ripped from us so quickly that we didn’t get to see him or hear him one last time. This is very unique, because how often does it happen where you wish there was just one more time where you could hear what he sounded like… it’s on film forever now. For our community to be able to see him one last time, I think that’s really special,” Duford says.

Out of the Interior will be shown at the Salmar Classic theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and filmmakers Curtis and Silmara Emde will be present to field questions from the audience.

Tickets can be purchased at the doors or in advance at the Salmar Classic or Salmar Grand theatres.

Previous story
Stars from Riverdale, Planet of the Apes in Kelowna for KFX

Just Posted

Documentary features Salmon Arm cinema

Out of the Interior shines a spotlight on the Salmar Classic

Technology Meet Up showcases full range of tech-industry careers in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Economic Development Society spotlights high-tech frontrunners

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

BC BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden lodge operator

A woman from Alberta is suing guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

BC BUDGET: NDP hope to nix court delays with $15 million cash influx

Union says funding could stop sheriffs from leaving for higher paid jobs

Thompson, Chilcotin Steelhead Trout in danger of extinction

‘Once it’s gone, it’s not coming back’ says longtime Steelhead advocate Steve Rice.

Cattlemen urge B.C. to prevent erosion caused during 2017 wildfire season

Other concerns are fencing restoration and repair, and a lack of feed for cattle.

Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Brown’s bid to for Tory leadership to be decided on Wednesday

Alberta shrugs off B.C. legal challenge on wine ban

The potential fine Alberta faces for violating free trade rules according to economic development minister

Yelling vulgar slur at reporter not a crime says judge

Judge rules ‘vulgar’ slur against reporter was not a public disturbance

Most Read