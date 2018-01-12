Dreadnoughts rock the doc

The film contains what some might consider inappropriate language and viewer discretion is advised.

The Dreadnoughts are back with a new album and now a documentary.

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Vancouver-based Celtic punk band – and perhaps things you didn’t – can now be found in, Stoked: The Dreadnoughts Return.

The 40-minute film by Adam PW Smith, available on YouTube, looks at the 10-year history of the band. It features rollicking music accompanying a mix of old and new footage, including tongue-in-cheek, sometimes raw tell-all biographies of the band members, past and present, including Sicamous native and Dreadnoughts drummer Marco Bieri.

“I think he started out as our accountant; he was really good with spreadsheets and he had a van,” says Dreadnoughts singer/songwriter Nick Smyth in a deadpan description of longtime bandmate Bieri. “And we thought, well, we’ll take him on as our accountant, and of course our original drummer died in the boating accident, so we had to find someone else, and he just let us know that he could hit things with a certain regularity. And so we thought, well, it’s time to bring him onboard because he does both of those things.

“The accountant thing has really worked out; drumming, I don’t know, I don’t really listen to the music when we’re playing it.”

The documentary delves into the band’s temporary hiatus and return with the Nov. 1o release of their latest full-length album, Foreign Skies.

Most Read