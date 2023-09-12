Unlike last year, the sunflowers aren't growing well due to drought and smoke. (Bloom Flower Festivals photo)

Drought, smoke stunt sunflower festival in Armstrong

The only one of its kind in the Thompson-Okanagan cancels 2 weeks ahead of opening

The seeds were sewn, but Mother Nature had other plans for the Thompson-Okanagan’s only sunflower festival.

Less than two weeks before the gates were set to open, Bloom Flower Festivals made the difficult decision to cancel.

“We planted our sunflowers in mid-July, but their growth was stunted by the ongoing drought across the province,” said Alexis Szarek, founder of Bloom Flower Festivals. “The thick smoke further hindered their growth.”

Two months after planting, Szarek says the tallest sunflowers are only calf-high and have stopped growing. For a sunflower to bloom, she adds, the flower should be nearly triple the height.

The decision to cancel the sunflower festival falls on the heels of Bloom’s tulip festival, which was cut short in May due to the heat wave.

“This hasn’t been the year we were hoping for,” said Szarek. “But our fingers are crossed and we’re looking forward to a great season next year.”

Bloom Flower Festivals will be in contact with ticketholders with more information in the coming days.

For updates and more information about future events, visit the farm online and follow Bloom Flower Festivals on social media.

READ MORE: Heat wave fries Armstrong tulips, forcing closure of festival

READ MORE: North Okanagan Thanksgiving food drive soliciting donations

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. DroughtNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictThings to dowildfire smoke

Previous story
Harlem Globetrotters set to return for 4th straight year to Penticton

Just Posted

A single prostrate knotweed removed mechanically from Little Mountain Sports Fields and photographed on July 26, 2023. (City of Salmon Arm photo)
Herbicide use planned to control weed infestation at Salmon Arm sports field

Rotarians Winston Lee-Hai and Kari Wilkinson share funds raised through the Double Your Donation campaign with Vahlleri Semeniuk of Second Harvest Food Bank and Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society. (Photos contributed)
Rotary Club of Salmon Arm raises more than $57,000 for support groups

The boil water notice has been rescinded for North Shuswap users of the Saratoga system but remains in place for the Cottonwood water system. (File photo)
Boil water notice rescinded for Saratoga system in North Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP have been busy with traffic enforcement. (File photo)
Driver clocked doing 165 km/h in 90 km/h zone, Salmon Arm RCMP impound vehicle