One of the works on display in the Dust to Dust exhibition, currently on at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery until Dec. 12. (Nasim Abounourinejad photo)

Dust to Dust: Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition focuses on death and transition

Multi-media exhibition runs to Saturday, Dec. 12

Death and transition are the focus of the latest exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Dust to Dust, which opened on Oct. 23, is a multi-media exhibition featuring 13 artists exploring the topic of death and transition.

Exhibit curator Kate Fagervik, the gallery’s manager of visitor experience, has been fascinated by death since she was a child, and recalls collecting dead things like birds and bugs, creating a graveyard in her parent’s backyard.

Dust to Dust explores death, grief and transitions with 13 B.C. artists of diverse media, and has been a journey in and of itself in curating the various views.

Some have said that an exhibition about death is too taboo for Salmon Arm, but Kate believes that art can change the world, and that all humans deserve time and space to look, pause, think, feel and process challenging topics.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Artist Talk will be released on Salmon Arm Arts Centre’s YouTube channel on November 26 at 2 p.m. The exhibition continues to Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Admission to the Art Gallery is by donation.

