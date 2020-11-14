Eagle Valley Arts Council launches online youth talent show

The talent of young local artists will be on display in the Eagle Valley Arts Council’s online talent show. (Pixabay Image)

Talented young people in Sicamous and the surrounding area will be able to show off their skills in an online show, hosted by the Eagle Valley Arts Council.

Although a large gathering can’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online submissions will allow the community to see the artistic skills youth in the area have been honing. Submissions for the contest will be accepted until Dec. 13.

Entries are being accepted in the following categories: Photography, painting, drawing, singing, vocal and instrument, string instrument, piano, drums and dance.

Each of the visual arts categories has been given a specific subject. Photographers will be turning in their best landscape shots, painters subjects should be floral and those submitting a drawing can sketch their favourite farm animal.

Video submissions of each of the various performance categories must be between one minute 30 seconds and two minutes.

Eagle Valley Arts Council representative Kim Hyde said the talent competition came about as a way to use heritage grant funds the council receives for the government to promote art activities for children. The arts council’s Canada Day event which the grant funds are usually used for cancelled due to the pandemic, an online alternative had to be found.

The grant funds will be used to furnish prize money, $100 for the first place winner in each of the categories. Entrants must be under 18 and full-time residents of either Sicamous or CSRD Area E. Proof of residency may be requested.

Hyde said she is looking forward to seeing all the submissions from young artists and hopes the talent competition will be able to continue next year.

Full contest rules and details are available online at www.evacartandtalent.com. The submissions from the young artists will all be posted on the website.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Entertainment