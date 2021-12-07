Early bird passes going on sale for return of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 for the 30th anniversary of the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival in August 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Tickets are going on sale for the return of Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

Festival organizers announced on Monday, Dec. 6, that three-day festival passes and camping for next year’s event would be available as of 10 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Purchase tickets before Feb. 28 to take advantage of early-bird pricing, saving up to 25 per cent off the regular price.

For two years there hasn’t been a live festival due to health restrictions around COVID-19. Though ROOTSandBLUES kept the beat going with the presentation of virtual festivals, organizers are looking forward to celebrating the event’s 30th anniversary in person.

“We can’t wait to welcome volunteers, musicians, and patrons back to Salmon Arm to celebrate our 30th anniversary,” said Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) board chair Kimm Magill-Hoffmann in a Dec. 6 media release. “We’re optimistic that our festival friends and families will be able to gather and make our return to in-person events memorable.”

In 2019, the 27th annual festival welcomed nearly 30,000 people and more than 30 performers. After cancelling the 28th annual festival due to COVID-19, the SAFMS brought ROOTSandBLUES to the digital era with a free virtual festival featuring pre-recorded performances in 2020 and 2021.

Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES will be following all provincial health orders and Interior Health orders in place at the time of the event (August 2022), and employ safety and sanitation practices to create a safe environment for all festivalgoers.

Festival passes range from $75 to $150, and four-day camping starts at $125. For more information, visit www.rootsandblues.ca, call 250-833-4096 or visit the office Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 541 3 Street West in Salmon Arm.

Read more: Virtual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues returns for 2021

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmRoots and Blues Festival