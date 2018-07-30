Electric with kick

Toronto’s Tennyson King performs an electric solo set, complete with kick drum, during a concert at the Shuswap Pie Company on Thursday, July 19. The following day at 12:30 p.m., King performed a Downtown Live show on the Ross Street Plaza stage. On Thursday, July 26, the Shuswap Pie Company hosts The Willy Gaw Gypsy Jazz Experience, 5:30 to 7 p.m., all ages. Over at the Ross Street Plaza stage at 7 p.m. is Basic Needs, and on Friday at 12:30 p.m. it’s Mad For Joy. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
