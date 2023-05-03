Enderby drive-in movie theatre opening this weekend

Starlight Drive In movie theatre starts its 2023 season May 5 and 6

A new season is about to begin at Enderby’s Starlight Drive In outdoor movie theatre.

The theatre’s 2023 season will begin this weekend, May 5 and 6, the theatre announced on Facebook.

“We are good to go for this weekend!” the theatre said Tuesday.

Opening weekend will feature two movies on Canada’s largest outdoor screen. The first is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the second is Starlight’s No. 1 movie from last summer, Top Gun Maverick.

“Pepsi arrived, popcorn arrived, screen painted and the view is awesome from 65 feet above the field,” Starlight management said in a Facebook post Monday .

The Starlight Drive-In is one of few outdoor theatres left in Canada and attracts people from far and wide to the North Okanagan.

Advance tickets are now on sale at ticketseller.ca.

Brendan Shykora

