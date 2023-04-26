Enderby drive-in movie theatre preparing for May opening

The Starlight Drive-In is making preparations for its 2023 season

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In is busy repainting its outdoor screen in preparation for the 2023 season, which it says will begin in May. (Starlight Drive-In photo)

The team at Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In outdoor movie theatre is hard at work preparing for the 2023 season.

And that season is expected to begin in May, at least a month later than last year, when the theatre opened on the first weekend of April.

The later opening would appear to be due to this spring’s slow arrival, as the theatre’s opening is significantly weather dependent.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Starlight announced it had begun work on repainting its outdoor screen. They’ll need a lot of paint, as it’s the largest screen in Canada.

“This week we start the biggest job of our opening chores, once the screen is painted we should be able to set our opening date,” reads Starlight’s Facebook post.

The Starlight Drive-In is one of few outdoor theatres left in Canada and attracts people from far and wide to the North Okanagan.

The theatre says opening night will be sometime in May, but “the actual date is still in the works.”

