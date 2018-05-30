Energetic and uplifting

The exuberant Watoto Children’s Choir had their audience up off their seats clapping and dancing and singing along during their Tuesday, May 29, performance at the Five Corners Pentecostal Church. The show, featuring songs from the choir’s latest album, Signs & Wonders, was both energizing and educational, with videos shown in between musical numbers about the Watoto Child Care Ministries and the Watoto Village, which currently cares for approximately 3,000 orphaned and vulnerable children in Uganda. The Watoto Children’s Choir plays Revelstoke tonight, May 30, 7 p.m. at the Baptist Church. They’re at Vernon’s The Landing Church at 7 p.m. on June 1, and the East Hill Community Church at 6:30 p.m. on June 3. At 10 a.m. on June 3, the choir plays the Evangel Church in Kelowna. For more information about Watoto, including concert dates, visit watoto.com (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

The exuberant Watoto Children’s Choir had their audience up off their seats clapping and dancing and singing along during their Tuesday, May 29, performance at the Five Corners Pentecostal Church. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The exuberant Watoto Children’s Choir had their audience up off their seats clapping and dancing and singing along during their Tuesday, May 29, performance at the Five Corners Pentecostal Church. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Documentary film ‘Directly Affected’ screens at Salmar Classic at 7 p.m. May 29

Just Posted

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

Flooding doesn’t worry resident

First Nations elder not worried about weather changes

Kangaroo Creek Farm looking to move

Lake Country - The farm has its sights on Old Vernon Road

Experience in wheelchair opens eyes to access concerns

Patrick Ryley points out deficiencies at public facilities, stirs debate on pride crosswalk

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

Grade 3 student killed in Clearwater accident: principal

A student from Raft River Elementary School died Tuesday, principal Lori Bradstock said

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Sicamous United Church thrift store celebrates 25 years in business

Thank you dinner for volunteers a chance to look back at store’s growth

Energetic and uplifting

The Watoto Children’s Choir perform at the Five Corners Pentecostal Church

Four options to be offered for B.C. voting referendum

Opposition blasts ‘alphabet soup’ of proportional referendum choices

High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

New survey says one-fifth of respondents are even changing up their summer plans

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Most Read