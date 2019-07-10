Enjoy evening of live music, food with Music in the Bay

Enjoy live music, food and time spent with friends and neighbours at Music in the Bay.

Presented by the Arts Council for the South Shuswap, this summer concert series runs Thursdays through July and August at Centennial Field in Blind Bay.

Gather the family, grab your lawn chair or a blanket and bring a Frisbee to toss around if you like. Come and feel the warmth of our community as you take in the music each week. Make it an evening out with dinner on the field. River of Life (walking tacos, dogs etc) and Fire on Wheels Pizza will be available, as well as Dale & Doreen from Lakeside Mini Donuts.

Read more: Hot summer of concerts in store for Salmon Arm

Read more: Emerging artists given chance at Roots Blues Festival

This fabulous concert series could not be possible without the assistance of dedicated community businesses and associations who have graciously donated money or services to the concert series.

The concert line-up is as follows: July 11, Shawn Lightfoot Band; July 18, Kutapira; July 25, Lion Bear Fox; Aug. 1, The Paperboys; Aug. 8, Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne; Aug. 15, Tonya Aganabe; Aug. 22, Judy Brown Band and Aug. 29, Cannery Row.

For more information about Music in the Bay, and other Arts Council for the South Shuswap events and offerings, visit shuswaparts.ca.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter