Enterprise Earth to descend upon Kelowna with new sound

The band will take the stage at Fernando’s Pub March 14

Death metal band, Enterprise Earth are set to unleash their massive sound to Kelowna.

The band, hailing from Washington, U.S. have released a new music video for their song, Sleep is for the Dead from their impending album, Luciferous that is slated to be uncaged April 5.

The album, immersed in poetic lyrics has slowly been revealed to fans with the release of their latest music video and the first single from Luciferous, He Exists.

Band members, Gabriel Mangold and Dan Watson say that this album has a different sound then fans are used to.

“With our (new) album we dove into a lot of different styles and different things that we haven’t done in the past. It’s the first time that we have pushed outside of our comfort zone and we are excited to release it (the album) and see what people think,” said Watson.

READ MORE: Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

“We have written an album that we are all really proud of, that we have poured ourselves into.”

Watson credits the change in sound to Mangold joining the band as lead guitarist and bringing a melodic touch to their death metal sound.

There is No Tomorrow, the last track on the album, holds a special place in Mangold’s heart because of the parts of himself and the world around him he explored whole creating it.

“It’s the most epic one (song), there are lots of peaks and valleys, it’s everything we could possibly throw into a song,” said Mangold.

READ MORE: Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

“I was reflecting on the sorrows and troubles of the world and mankind and then putting it into sound.”

Vocalist, Watson and Mangold along with guitarist B.J. Sampson, Aaron O’Toole on drums and bassist Rob Sarieh announced last month a series of tour dates that will keep them busy for the majority of 2019.

The first stint of their tour will be a headline run with Aethere and will stop in Kelowna March 14 at Fernando’s Pub. Enterprise Earth will soon announce a four month tour on their website www.enterpriseearthband.com

