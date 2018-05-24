Exhibition shares stories of Secwepemc Culture

Spawner by Lottie Kozak is one of 10 installations that will be part of Slxlxaya: Stories of the Secwepemc Culture, an exhibition featuring art and audio stories by Indigenous artists and storytellers, at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery from June 2 to Aug. 4. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is pleased to present Slxlxaya: Stories of the Secwepemc Culture, an exhibition featuring art and audio stories by indigenous artists and storytellers, opening Friday, June 1.

The exhibition runs from June 2 to Aug. 4 at the gallery, and is sponsored by the Shuswap Community Foundation.

Slxlxaya (sel-leugh-huh-ay-a) means “telling it like it is.” This unique project includes four Secwepemc legends, and several contemporary stories. The stories were recorded by knowledge keepers and storytellers with assistance from CKVS Voice of the Shuswap. Each storyteller was partnered with an artist. Ten emerging and mid-career indigenous artists, including three youth artists, created work that is a mix of contemporary and traditional styles, and visually tells these stories in new ways. The resulting exhibition features ten installations by artists Hop You Haskett, Cade Hawkins-Bara, Diane Jewell, Pierce Johnny, Lottie Kozak, Alexis Lee, Aaron Leon, Desiree Alexis Roy, Maria Thomas and Randy Williams, accompanied by audio files by storytellers Annie Cook, Hop You Haskett, John Sayer, Louis Thomas, Kenthen Thomas and Randy Williams.

As a result of an innovative regional planning collective called “Together Shuswap,” elders from the Neskonlith and Splatsin communities have worked alongside the Shuswap District Arts Council to add their voices and experience to exhibitions and projects over these past five years. In another step toward reconciliation, this project offers visitors some of the deep knowledge held by the Secwepemc people. Neskonlith elder Louis Thomas wished to create a legacy of stories and artwork that would tour classrooms in School District #83 to teach children about Secwepemc culture. In his words, “Let’s work together so that our children and grandchildren are left with a better world, and a better understanding of our people’s history.”

Starting in September 2018, the body of work will be available for teachers to bring into their classroom and help further the education of the children of all nations.

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation. Check the website for important dates and events throughout this exhibition, salmonarmartscentre.ca.

-Submitted by Tracy Kutschker, director/curator, Salmon Arm Arts Centre.