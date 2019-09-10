Experience the magic of Music Under Paris skies, in the Okanagan

Celebrated Vancouver Island jazz singer Edie Daponte is bringing her sell-out Edith Piaf show to the Okanagan. Inspired by a trip to Paris, and encouraged by the emotional affect her renditions of La Vie En Rose and Non Je Ne Regrette Rien had each time she performed them, Daponte conceived of her “Under Paris Skies” show in 2017. The format of the show has the audience transported to an intimate Parisian theatre. With carefully selected music, lighting and costumes, the stage is set to invite the audience in for a captivating evening of music and storytelling.

The show goes in Kelowna at Sept. 13 at the Mary Irwin Theatre, Oliver Sept. 14 at Venables Theatre and at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Daponte is joined on the tour by a full band comprising long-time collaborator Joey Smith (arranger with the Glen Miller Orchestra) and a veritable who’s who of Victoria jazz musicians including Karel Roessingh, Aaron Watson and Jonathan Eng. The musicians have performed “Under Paris Skies” together for sold out shows in Victoria, Sidney and Vancouver theatres. Inspired by audience enthusiasm in both 2017 and 2018 the show is set to run in more theatres including the Okanagan, Sunshine Coast, North Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

It’s been a busy year for Daponte. With the support of a grant from Creative BC the singer has recorded not one, but two albums this year! Alegria is a joyful, globally-inspired collection of jazz, bossa nova, fado and blues numbers. Also available is Under Paris Skies featuring music from the show. She has experienced “such warm reactions to the show” and feels “so connected with Piaf that it’s a feeling of coming home to perform this show.” Audiences can expect a mix of classic French and English songs with the music of Edith Piaf taking centre stage.

Beloved by millions, Piaf gave her last performance at the Paris Olympia in 1963. Her unique voice and passion evoke a time and place for listeners, of Europe before and after the war, and of a life filled with tragedy and endurance. Widely regarded as France’s national chanteuse, Edie will perform many of Piaf’s soulful and emotional numbers with the full live-band. Non Je Ne Regrette Rien; La Vie en Rose; Sous le Ciel de Paris; and many more, interwoven with Edie’s engaging style of audience-interaction, and interpretation of the French numbers. In the mix are songs that fit alongside Piaf’s oeuvre – inspired by Edie’s travels in Paris.

There’s passion, laughter, sparkle, costume changes and a few surprises in store for audiences at every show. Edie and the band are ready to embrace new audiences as they present Under Paris Skies – La Musique de Edith Piaf; a night of music and entertainment inspired by Paris.

