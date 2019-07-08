Explore and be entertained by Salmon Arm’s past at Pioneer Day

RJ Haney Heritage Village hosts day of activities, entertainment on July 14

On Sunday, July 14, R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum celebrates Pioneer Day with a community party.

Take a trip back in time and learn about what life was like in the Shuswap in 1907.

Enjoy interactive exhibits with some of Salmon Arm’s historical characters like the blacksmith in the Newnes Blacksmith Shop, Mrs. McGuire at the General Store and Cyril Thomson at the Lester and Thomson Garage. See demonstrations and hear stories from the Shuswap Pioneer Collectors Club, the Shuswap Spinners & Weavers, Jack Stead with his gun collection and so much more!

Class is in with Miss Halpenney at the Broadview School. Join the first schoolmarm, Miss Halpenny in the Broadview School. Slate board and stylus in hand, you will experience what it was like to attend a one-room school 100 years ago.

Pioneer Day will be full of family fun. Highlights include old-fashioned races and games like tug of war, walking on stilts, sack races and carnival midway games, face painting and wagon rides. Visit Chelsea’s Petting Zoo, which is always a favourite for the children. Come dressed in your favourite vintage garb and enter the “Best Dressed” contest.

Read more: PHOTOS: Classic Antique Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Read more: Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

In the Montebello Gallery discover Can you dig it? – the history of Shuswap mining. Visit the sluice and learn to pan for gold. Everyone is sure to walk away with Haney gold.

The Salmon Arm Museum is also celebrating its birthday with cake at 1 p.m. on the deck of the Beemish Building for all who come.

Entertainment on the Haney stage is local duo The Green Room featuring Peter Clark and Elaine Holmes. Peter and Elaine will keep you swaying to the music with their sweet sounds of jazz, pop and more.

Come early for a delicious pancake breakfast for $6, stay for barbecue lunch starting at $3.50, or visit Marjorie’s Tea Room for a special lunch feature for only $9.99.

Join the celebration and explore Salmon Arm’s rich history. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Admission at the gate is $10 per adult, $9 senior, $7 for ages 6-17 years and 5 and under free. Family rate of $25 includes two guardians and dependent children under 18. Annual pass holders receive a $1 off gate admission. For more information, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or call 250-832-5243.

RJ Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B.

