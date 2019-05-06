SonReal, a former Seaton student (right), visited his old stomping grounds Monday. (Vernon School District photo)

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Okanagan high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

A visit from hip-hop artist SonReal left Vernon high school students asking “is this for real?”

W.L. Seaton Seconday students were called to the commons area just before lunch on Monday, May 6 for an impromptu concert, where SonReal performed some of the songs from his upcoming album The Aaron LP.

SonReal, whose real name is Aaron Hoffman, is a former Seaton student himself, and he happily obliged as students lined up for photos and hugs from the singer/songwriter.

Before lunch came to an end, SonReal encouraged the students to never give up.

“I never gave up, and I never give up. If you have something you want to do, and you got something inside of your mind, put your mind to it,” said SonReal. “Don’t worry about it, just keep going, don’t give up on something you love.”

SonReal said he will always come back to Seaton.

The popular artist will be back in town July 5 for Aaron’s World Tour at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. To check out the show visit ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469).

Related: Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition looks for new talent

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Award offered, then rescinded for ‘American Pie’ singer
Next story
That Awful Variety show doesn’t live up to its name

Just Posted

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Bikers plan to give bullied Chase girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Seniors advocate: Incentives in system move seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, advocate finds

Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

Supt. De Jager said officers have suspects in mind, crime spree not unprecedented

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Okanagan nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Most Read