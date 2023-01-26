Fans reportedly call police to Britney Spears’ home after she deletes Instagram

Overexuberant fans called police to Britney Spears’ California home overnight Tuesday after she deleted her Instagram account, according to a report.

The fans worried the pop star was in danger after she removed the account, police sources told TMZ.

When officers with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, they learned there was no danger, TMZ reported.

Spears, 41, deletes and restores her Instagram account frequently. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was still offline. In September 2021, she removed the account after getting engaged. She did it again in August 2022 before releasing a new song. In December, she claimed to occasionally press the wrong button when deleting her account.

“I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!! Oops … I accidentally pressed wrong button,” she wrote in a return post. Also last month, Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, asked fans to respect her privacy.

Even before she fought for and eventually gained freedom from her conservatorship, Instagram was Spears’ go-to social media platform. In April 2020, she detailed how she accidentally burned down her home gym. Two years later, she used the site to announce her pregnancy and later a “devastating” miscarriage.

——

Previous story
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream
Next story
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog

Just Posted

Maggie Beckner (558) was one of Larch Hills Nordic Society’s top finishers in the 39th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: More than $3,000 raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Saplings grown by the Sicamous Gardeners group and seeds destined for planting and for new owners. The Sicamous seed swap is planned for Feb. 18 at the Sicamous library. (Sicamous Gardeners- Facebook)
Sicamous gardening group hosting seed swap for community growers

Members of the Shuswap Community Foundation’s YPAC receive a $75,000 donation from SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney (back left). The money will bring SASCU’s Youth Endowment Fund up to $100,000. Interest from the fund goes to support youth-centred projects in the region. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Endowment fund for youth projects in the Shuswap given $75,000 boost

Salmon Arm council received a pair of letters critical of winter sidewalk conditions at the Jan. 23 council meeting. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm council unlikely to support bylaw requiring public to maintain sidewalks in winter