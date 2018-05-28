Father’s day fun returns to R.J. Haney

Treat dad to a day of fun at the heritage village

Riley, Dwayne and Brayden Sauka pan for gold during Father’s Day at R.J. Haney Heritage Village on Sunday, June 18, 2017. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.

A father’s day tradition is returning to R.J. Haney Heritage Village on Sunday June 17, 2018.

Treat dad to a pancake breakfast, explore how Shuswap Pioneers lived and discover all the fun activities the village has to offer.

Children can challenge dad to a game of croquet, ring toss and discover the pioneer secrets of the Shuswap’s largest heritage park with a special Father’s Day scavenger hunt. Then visit the Haney house and see how the Haney family lived in 1910

Other entertainment includes wagon rides, old fashioned carnival games, face painting, crafts and gold panning.

Live music will be provided by Peter Clark in the morning and country duo Vicky and Jon in the evening.

The gate is open at 8:30am. Admission for adults is $7.00, 6-13 years is $5.00 and children under five are free. Annual pass holders receive $1.00 off gate admission.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter