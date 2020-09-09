‘Feel-good’ Fisherman’s Friends based on musical fame of Cornish fisherman

Fisherman’s Friends shows at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Salmar Classic. Moviegoers are asked to bring a mask. (Contributed)

In 2010, a group of Cornish fishermen had their moment in pop history when their album of sea shanties unexpectedly placed them on the UK’s top 10 charts.

Fisherman’s Friends is the name of the group and of the first Shuswap Film Society movie of the fall season, a slightly fictionalized story of the singers who made the biggest folk album of all time.

It begins when Danny and his gang of snobby London music execs go to the quaint village of Port Isaac for a stag and hear the local men singing their nautical songs. As a lark, the boss challenges Danny to sign Fisherman’s Friends to a recording contract.

Danny stays in Port Isaac, trying to gain the trust of the reluctant fishermen/singers who are unimpressed with the London music man and don’t believe anything he is promising.

The seaside village weaves its magic on Danny and the outsider learns a new respect for the crusty but lovable group of men he was basically hoping to exploit, and genuinely wants to get their sound out there. When he falls for the daughter of the cynical leader, Jim, it complicates the situation, but Danny slowly earns acceptance and the group elects to put their trust in him.

It’s a bumpy path to mainstream popularity and much of the planning and action takes place in the local pub, the future of which is central to the story.

Fisherman’s Friends is a charming, feel-good movie that allows the rollicking, sometimes lewd, music and the natural appeal of the group to shine.

Fisherman’s Friends shows at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Salmar Classic. Please bring a mask.

