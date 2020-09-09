Fisherman’s Friends shows at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Salmar Classic. Moviegoers are asked to bring a mask. (Contributed)

‘Feel-good’ Fisherman’s Friends based on musical fame of Cornish fisherman

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

In 2010, a group of Cornish fishermen had their moment in pop history when their album of sea shanties unexpectedly placed them on the UK’s top 10 charts.

Fisherman’s Friends is the name of the group and of the first Shuswap Film Society movie of the fall season, a slightly fictionalized story of the singers who made the biggest folk album of all time.

It begins when Danny and his gang of snobby London music execs go to the quaint village of Port Isaac for a stag and hear the local men singing their nautical songs. As a lark, the boss challenges Danny to sign Fisherman’s Friends to a recording contract.

Danny stays in Port Isaac, trying to gain the trust of the reluctant fishermen/singers who are unimpressed with the London music man and don’t believe anything he is promising.

The seaside village weaves its magic on Danny and the outsider learns a new respect for the crusty but lovable group of men he was basically hoping to exploit, and genuinely wants to get their sound out there. When he falls for the daughter of the cynical leader, Jim, it complicates the situation, but Danny slowly earns acceptance and the group elects to put their trust in him.

It’s a bumpy path to mainstream popularity and much of the planning and action takes place in the local pub, the future of which is central to the story.

Fisherman’s Friends is a charming, feel-good movie that allows the rollicking, sometimes lewd, music and the natural appeal of the group to shine.

Fisherman’s Friends shows at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Salmar Classic. Please bring a mask.

Read more: Celebrating 70 years cinema at the Salmar

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic sparks creativity of Shuswap writers and artists

Just Posted

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

Morning Start: There was a fifth Beatle named Stuart Sutcliffe

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

‘Feel-good’ Fisherman’s Friends based on musical fame of Cornish fisherman

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Pandemic sparks creativity of Shuswap writers and artists

Collection of Creativity book to be available at Mall at Piccadilly on Sept. 12

Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Blind Bay home

One of the accused is in custody in what police say was a targeted crime, two still at large

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read