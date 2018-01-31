File photo Canadian fiddler, step dancer and vocalist Kelli Trottier is set to play the Mara Community Hall on Sunday, March 11.

Fiddler Kelli Trottier to play Mara

The Mara Community Hall will host Kelli Trottier in concert on Sunday, March 11.

As a triple threat, Trottier brings her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery stepdance to all of her performances. Her talents carry her to stages across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the far North, making fans and friends at every venue along the way.

Trottier has performed for Canadian soldiers in the Middle East and the Canadian Arctic. She has brought 20,000 NHL Ottawa Senators Fans to their feet many times as the featured mid-game entertainer. More highlights for Trottier include performing for Sir Sean Connery’s Dressed to Kilt several times in NYC and for his private 80th birthday party in the Bahamas.

Her art was developed from deep and lasting Scottish and French roots, and together with other influences of contemporary and traditional music, Trottier shaped her performing and recording career. She has earned a dedicated and growing following and glowing accolades from promoters, organizers and fans.

In addition to her extensive performing experience, Trottier continues to be a highly sought-after instructor and judge of fiddle and stepdance events across Canada and parts of the U.S. She has been nominated three times for Fiddle Player ofthe Year by the Canadian Country Music Association and has performed live and in studio with George Fox, The Family Brown, Randall Prescott, Wayne Rostad, Lucille Starr and more. Most recently, Trottier was inducted into the Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame.

For the upcoming Mara concert, Trottier will be accompanied by Don Dawson on piano, with an opening set by the Tappalachian String Band.

Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for adults, $10 for teens and kids are free. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Di Forbes at 250-838-0103.

