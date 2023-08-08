Musical ensemble Qairo will perform Sept. 14, 2023, at Song Sparrow Hall. (Qairo/Facebook)

Musical ensemble Qairo will perform Sept. 14, 2023, at Song Sparrow Hall. (Qairo/Facebook)

Fiery, dynamic musical ensemble Qairo to heat up Song Sparrow Hall stage in Salmon Arm

‘Qairo is music for dancing’: performance scheduled for Sept. 14

The Song Sparrow Hall stage will be heating up in September with music and dance by Qairo.

Described as a “fiery and dynamic ensemble that combines the emotional charged vocals and pulsing rhythms of flamenco, with the infectious melodies and tonalities of the Mediterranean diaspora,” Qairo will be at the Salmon Arm venue on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“Qairo is music for dancing – no matter where you’re from,” reads Qairo’s website. “It’s Turkish micro-tones played on a saxophone, original flamenco verses ‘sung’ by a clarinet, Balkan rhythms punctuated by Andalucian guitar, and flamenco footwork pounded out like improvised jazz.”

Lia Grainger, who has family in Salmon Arm, is one of the performers with Qairo who complements the music with dance.

Grainger last performed in Salmon Arm with her dance ensemble Fin de Fiesta Flamenco, which included singer Alejandro Mendía and dancer Deborah “La Carmelita.” The three are now members of Qairo, joined by guitarist Manuel Vazquez and clarinetist and saxophonist Dorian Zavatta. Grainger and La Carmelita both trained in traditional flamenco in Spain’s Andalucia region, and now draw on a wide-range of creative influences – from pop and house to traditional Indian dance – to express Qairo’s stories in electrifying movement. Those attending the Sept. 14 show can expect to see “tight choreography, rapid-fire footwork and a whole lot of jumpsuits.”

For more information and tickets, visit songsparrowhall.ca.

Read more: Exploring the wild and unrestrained side of flamenco

Read more: In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmConcertsLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nickelback love remains in Alberta hometown after highway signs come down

Just Posted

Musical ensemble Qairo will perform Sept. 14, 2023, at Song Sparrow Hall. (Qairo/Facebook)
Fiery, dynamic musical ensemble Qairo to heat up Song Sparrow Hall stage in Salmon Arm

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops is expected rain and wind on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (BC Wildfire Services)
Hoping for more rain than wind, crews continue to take on blaze outside Kamloops

Smoky skies over Adams Lake. (CSRD image)
Adams Lake fire ‘moving slowly’, no significant growth reported

The majority of the Okanagan is no longer being affected by wildfire smoke, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)
Wildfire smoke no longer affecting North, Central Okanagan