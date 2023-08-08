Fiery, dynamic musical ensemble Qairo to heat up Song Sparrow Hall stage in Salmon Arm

The Song Sparrow Hall stage will be heating up in September with music and dance by Qairo.

Described as a “fiery and dynamic ensemble that combines the emotional charged vocals and pulsing rhythms of flamenco, with the infectious melodies and tonalities of the Mediterranean diaspora,” Qairo will be at the Salmon Arm venue on Thursday, Sept. 14.

“Qairo is music for dancing – no matter where you’re from,” reads Qairo’s website. “It’s Turkish micro-tones played on a saxophone, original flamenco verses ‘sung’ by a clarinet, Balkan rhythms punctuated by Andalucian guitar, and flamenco footwork pounded out like improvised jazz.”

Lia Grainger, who has family in Salmon Arm, is one of the performers with Qairo who complements the music with dance.

Grainger last performed in Salmon Arm with her dance ensemble Fin de Fiesta Flamenco, which included singer Alejandro Mendía and dancer Deborah “La Carmelita.” The three are now members of Qairo, joined by guitarist Manuel Vazquez and clarinetist and saxophonist Dorian Zavatta. Grainger and La Carmelita both trained in traditional flamenco in Spain’s Andalucia region, and now draw on a wide-range of creative influences – from pop and house to traditional Indian dance – to express Qairo’s stories in electrifying movement. Those attending the Sept. 14 show can expect to see “tight choreography, rapid-fire footwork and a whole lot of jumpsuits.”

For more information and tickets, visit songsparrowhall.ca.

