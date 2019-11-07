I Love Grilled Cheese, a four-minute documentary directed by Scott Anderson and created as part of the 2013 National Down Syndrome Awareness Week, will be one of several films shown at Shuswap Connextions’ fifth annual film festival, Putting Ability in Disability, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College. (Sproutflix image)

Fifth annual film festival in Salmon Arm to celebrate people’s ‘diversabilities’

Public invited to view thought-provoking, heart-warming films, show support for local group

People with diverse abilities will be in the spotlight on Saturday, Nov. 16.

In celebration of the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a self-advocacy group in Salmon Arm will be raising awareness about the abilities, similarities and differences of people with disabilities.

Shuswap Connextions is hosting its fifth annual film festival, Putting Ability in Disability, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College – and you’re invited!

There will also be a Marketplace and Gallery where artisans with ‘diversabilities’ will be selling and showing what they have to offer.

The film schedule is as follows:

• 11 a.m. – Four short films: I Love Grilled Cheese, Check Out, The Silent Child, How Does it Feel.

• 12:20 p.m. – A Canadian film, The Rainbow Kid.

• 2:10 p.m. – Hollywood movie, Wonder.

• 4:10 p.m. – Documentary, Intelligent Lives.

• 5:45 p.m. – From 2004, Miracle Run.

Admission is by donation.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., and the Marketplace and Gallery will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.

A news release points out that Shuswap Connextions emerged from a group of Okanagan College Adult Special Education students, in collaboration with students from the Human Service Worker program, who decided the community had a need for a self-advocacy group.

Empowered, the group developed a mission statement, created a Facebook page and chose an executive. They have been active in the community including meeting with the mayor to help improve transit services for those with disabilities and hosting information booths at various local festivals and fairs.

For more information about the group, email shuswapconnextions@outlook.com. You can also follow Shuswap Connextions on Facebook.

