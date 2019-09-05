Diana Cameron (left), Okanagan Screen Arts director, joins bursary recipient Sierra Shaw in accepting the $2,000 bursary from Vicki Porter, OSA president, Jennifer Finlay, OSA director, and Gerry Sellars, Vernon Towne Cinema manager. (Contributed)

Films fund Okanagan student’s education

Okangan Screen Arts presents $2,000 bursaries

Films are helping fund education in the arts.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has awarded three $2,000 bursaries to local students.

Sierra Shaw, who is attending Concordia University in the Design for Theatre program, specializing in set design; Bree Vanderleest, who will be attending the Centre for Art and Technology Digital Film Making program at Okanagan University College in Kelowna and Shaughnessy O’Brien are the bursary recipients.

“It is due to the incredible support of our patrons that we are able to provide these bursaries to local students pursuing educations in the arts,” said Bonnie Anderson, with the screen arts society.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

OSA presents a different film each Monday at the Vernon Towne Cinema. Films are shown twice nightly, at 5:15 and 7:15 p.m. for $8 ($6 for OSA members) with pre-show entertainment and a cash bar.

Shows are posted in the Livewire section of the Morning Star each Friday.

