(Fireside music festival/Contributed)

Fireside Music Festival turns up the heat with its return to Kelowna

The festival takes place from Feb. 3-5 at BNA and RedBird Brewing

A music festival unlike any other in the Okanagan will be warming the souls of people in Kelowna this February.

Fireside Festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, from Feb. 3 to 5, with a lineup of musicians that will thaw out dance moves, even in chilly conditions.

The event will be held between BNA and the outdoor venue at Redbird Brewing.

There will be plenty of fire pits, warm-up tents and hot beverages to keep people toasty, said founder and creative director Aaron DeSilva.

The organizers of the event are focused on promoting diversity and inclusivity in the lineup and focused on booking up-and-coming artists and bands.

DeSilva said that they have an eclectic, curated lineup of upcoming artists slated to perform throughout the weekend.

An all-female line up is kicking the weekend off on Friday, Feb. 3. The night will include musical performances, burlesque, drag and other “spicy” surprises.

On Saturday people will groove outdoors at RedBird where the music will transition from indie and folk music to hip-hop into an EDM dance party under the stars.

Sunday’s event at BNA Brewing will showcase live art alongside some of B.C.’s emerging artists.

“It’s truly a community arts festival,” said DeSilva.

Tickets and more information about the event are available at firesidefestival.ca.

