Two Salmon Arm dates are scheduled for Runaway Moon Theatre’s, The Miraculous (After)Life of Isidro, Patron Saint of Farmers, July 24 at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre and Aug. 3 at the All-Organic Farmers Market at Uptown Askew’s. (Runaway Moon Theatre image)

Miracles and farmers’ markets focus of new show by Shuswap’s Runway Moon Theatre

First Salmon Arm shows scheduled for July 24

Does it make sense to believe in miracles in an age driven by science?

Runaway Moon Theatre explores this question in its upcoming offering, The Miraculous (After)Life of Isidro, Patron Saint of Farmers, a miniature operetta based on a generous farm labourer who lived in Spain in the 11th and 12th centuries.

The show is being designed by Molly March and Cathy Stubington, and will feature local performers including Sarah May Redmond, Aidan Sparks and Christie Watson.

“Many miracles were attributed to San Isidro, both during and after his life. Some were about bringing water to dry land, and feeding the hungry,” explained Runaway Moon in a media release. “These are somewhat relevant to us, even here, at this time.”

The show will take place at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre on July 24, and at 2:45 and 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the All-Organic Farmers Market at Uptown Askew’s. Several performances are taking place at farmers’ markets throughout the region.

“In the time of Isidro, storytellers will have performed at market places, a long-lasting institution that is unusual in that it has probably changed very little over many centuries,” explained Runaway Moon. “So, we’ve decided to go to farmers’ markets to tell this tale, where we can honour those who grow our food. We are also using the tradition of Victorian Paper Theatre, that was made to bring operas and theatrical spectacles into peoples’ homes.”

The play is about 40 minutes long and is free for all ages. For more information, visit runawaymoon.org.

