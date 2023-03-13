(Rock the Lake/Submitted)

(Rock the Lake/Submitted)

First set of artists announced for Rock the Lake in Kelowna

Burton Cummings among those coming to Prospera Place

You might be asking yourself “what the hell am I doing drinking in L.A.?” at this summer’s Rock the Lake festival in Kelowna.

The first set of artists for the popular event outside of Prospera Place has just been announced, and it includes Burton Cummings, Bran Van 3000, Collective Soul, and Everlast.

A staple of Canadian music culture, Burton Cummings first hit the scene as the leader of The Guess Who in the 1960’s. Since then he has hit the Canadian charts dozens of times, his most successful single being 1976’s ‘Stand Tall’.

Bran Van 3000 came to prominence in 1997 with the hit ‘Drinking in L.A.’. The band also charted number three in Canada in 2001 with their single ‘Astounded’.

Collective Soul has four albums that have gone platinum, while Everlast topped U.S. charts in 1998 with ‘What It’s Like’.

More artists are to be announced in the future.

Early bird tickets are still available at rtlkelowna.com.

READ MORE: More flights added to Kelowna International Airport schedule

READ MORE: WHL player from West Kelowna suspended for remainder of regular season

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLive musicmusic festivals

Previous story
Tour is Canadian pop star’s first in five years
Next story
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Kyle Jobin and Lindsay Anderson recently launched their new meal-prep business No Bull Eats. (Jarrod Daye-Risk Everything Photography)
Salmon Arm couple takes task of preparing nutritious meals by the horns with new business

Salmon Arm singing group Earth in Harmony warm up before raising their voices a cappella Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm singing group connects passionate vocalists

Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)
Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season

Salmon Arm councillor David Gonella, Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas and naturopath Taylor Bean cut the ribbon at TaylorMade Wellness’ open house Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm naturopath hosts ribbon-cutting to thank supporters and patients