Flippin’ fiddler Scott Woods returns to Salmon Arm

Concert scheduled for the Salmar Classic on Monday, May 27

Scott Woods and his all-star band will be fiddlin’ around Salmon Arm on Monday, May 27.

The renowned Canadian fiddle champ is bringing his latest show, Fiddlin’ Around live show to the Salmar Classic.

This new uplifting 2-hour Branson-style live show features lots of fun fiddle tunes in the style of Don Messer, Graham Townsend and Al Cherny, as well as traditional country and gospel songs that reflect the music and values of the past.

A variety for all tastes and ages, this fast-paced family show will keep everyone entertained with Woods’ keen wit and his prowess on the fiddle, along with sweet harmonies, smooth vocals, yodeling, sensational step dancing, family humourand inspirational stories. To top it all off will be Woods’ famous trick fiddling – front and back somersaults and walking on a barrel, all while playing his fiddle.

Joining Woods onstage is the Scott Woods Band, consisting of four of Canada’s finest and most talented musicians: Naomi Bristow, “Canada’s Yodelin’ Cowgirl,” awarded the Best Traditional Yodel Album by the National Traditional Country Music Association; Steve Piticco, “The Telecaster Master,” multiple winner of the Canadian Country Music Award for Guitar Player of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year and Vista Rising Star Award; Kendra (Woods) Norris, “The Harmony Ace, 2016 Canadian Open Fiddle Champion (19-55 division), three-time Canadian Duet Fiddle Champion with her brother Scott, and multi-instrumentalist (piano, accordion, and singer); and Leo Stock “Spaghetti Legs,” 14-year old Canadian Step Dance Champion, fiddler, singer, and drummer.

Scott is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, two-time winner of the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Championship as well as Fiddle Entertainer of the Year. In 2018, Scott was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Association. He is known affectionately as ‘The Flippin’ Fiddler’ and tours extensively across Canada and the USA every year raising funds for churches, charities and community service organizations.

Tickets, $30 for adults, $15 for children (age 6-12, children 5 and under get in free), available at the Salmar Classic and Grand theatres, Acorn Music, or by calling 1-855-726-8896. For more information, visit salmartheatre.com/events/.

