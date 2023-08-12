The Flying Fools High Dive at the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 11. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)

Flying Fools High Dive Show splashes into Penticton Peach Festival

The high-flying show continues all weekend long at Okanagan Lake Park

A group of five world-renowned divers splashed into the Penticton Peach Festival on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Quebec-based Flying Fool High Dive Show made their presence felt at Okanagan Lake Park, with divers jumping into a water-filled tank from heights of three, six, nine and 25 metres.

Large crowds on Friday filled the park to watch the performance, which hadn’t been featured at Peachfest in seven years.

Up to five acrobats launched themselves into the water at once, with one diver ending the show by jumping into the pool by himself from a height of 25 meters.

The show, sponsored in Penticton by RPR Heating, has been seen across North America and parts of Europe over the last several years.

After splashing into the city’s signature summertime event on Thursday and Friday, the high-flying dive show returns for appearances at the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The acrobats include aspects of comedy in their performance and will dive into the Okanagan Lake Park pool at noon, 2:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both days.

READ MORE: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

DivingEntertainmentPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Enderby lights it up with burnouts, bands and slick cars

Just Posted

The spot-sized wildfire at Angle Mountain is classified as being held, unlikely to spread. (BCWS)
Two small Shuswap wildfires are no longer likely to spread

Kittens rescued in early August by Shuswap Paws Rescue Society, all needing vet check-ups and medical intervention. Two are now in an incubator, with a volunteer feeding and medicating them every two hours. (Siobhan Rich photo)
VIDEO: Shuswap animal rescue overwhelmed in emergency-ridden kitten season

The Detonators Car Club are bringing back a burnout competition to the Friday Night Lights Car Show Aug. 18. (Detonators photo)
Enderby lights it up with burnouts, bands and slick cars

A home planned for 1561 60th Ave. NE will include a single-family residence, suite and a shop. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Initial support given to variances for planned Salmon Arm homes