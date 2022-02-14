The Foo Fighters will be in Penticton on October 1. (Submitted)

The Foo Fighters will be in Penticton on October 1. (Submitted)

Foo Fighters coming to Penticton in October

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18 for the Hall of Fame rock band

The Foo Fighters will be flying into Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre this fall.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be coming to Penticton as an expansion to their 2021 North American tour on Oct. 1, 2022.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters, famous for their extensive repertoire including tracks such as “Everlong” and “Learn to Fly” joined the Hall of Fame’s 2021 class of inductees.

Tickets for Penticton’s show go on sale on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available only at www.valleyfirsttix.com for $129.00 a ticket (not including fees.)

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsLive music

Previous story
Former Okanagan resident’s hit podcast dives into story of Vernon’s Bush Boys

Just Posted

According to Statistic Canada, the price of groceries increased by 5.7 per cent in 2021, and is expected to continue rising in 2022. (File photo)
Opinion: Rising food prices emphasize need to grow and process more in the Shuswap

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of famous couples

The Vernon Christian School Royals defeated the King’s Christian Thunder of Salmon Arm 40-27 to win the North Zone Senior Girls A Basketball title. Both teams advance to the Okanagan finals. (Kristal Burgess photography)
Lightning-fast start over Thunder lifts Vernon Royals to zone title

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in the women’s 10km biathlon pursuit race at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic
Vernon biathlete’s pursuit of podium stalls in Beijing