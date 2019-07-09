Foodies unite for Chef Bongo’s South Okanagan Dinner In White

Chef Victor Bongo’s Dinner in White takes place at the Bongo Bistro at Serendipity Winery on July 13 in Naramata. (Photo courtesy of Kenn Tam)

Foodies and wine lovers will be pulling out their dress whites to celebrate with one of Canada’s top chefs in Naramata this weekend.

The Chef Victor Bongo’s Dinner in White takes place at the Bongo Bistro at Serendipity Winery on July 13.

“An amazing menu; I’m going all out with this one,” said Bongo. “This is a high-end buffet, stuff of royalty like: white truffle Ceasar salad, African spiced chicken lollipops, Moroccan crusted grilled beef with red wine mint jus and vegan chickpeas exotic stew to name a few.”

This will be the chef’s second Dinner in White, the first was a sold out event at Deep Roots Winery in 2017. Bongo said the Dinner in White events, similar to the popular Diner en Blanc, are a celebration that attracts adventuresome and bold food lovers.

“We bring together the spirit of wine country with good food, good wine and wonderful people in the celebration of summer,” said Bongo.

Tickets are $125 per person and includes a designated table with seat, complementary glass of bubbles, Chef Bongo’s dinner and entertainment by Checo Tohomaso.

“Checco is not only with the Vancouver Choir but an amazing Motown singer and player on the circuit with some of the greats. His music alone and his performance should require a passport because it’s out of this world,” said Bongo.

Tohomaso played keyboards, percussion and sang background vocals for the last European tour of Motown legend Marvin Gaye. He also was a keyboard player and background vocalist for the Green Machine, the band that provided the sound for The Commodores and Lionel Ritchie. Tohomaso is currently the music director for the Vancouver Outreach Community Sweet Soul Gospel Choir.

Wine will be available for purchase directly from the Serendipity Winery tasting room and can be consumed at the table. There is a limited amount of tickets available (100) for Chef Bongo’s Dinner In White, which takes place on Saturday, July 13 starting at 6 p.m.

For more information call 778-806-4880 or email info@bongobistro.com.

