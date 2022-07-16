For kids by kids: Shuswap youths reshearsing for Seussical Jr.

Production will be the culmination of a three-week program for area youths

Musical Youth Summer Theatre participants rehearse for Seussical Jr., a musical based on the much-loved Dr. Seuss books, taking place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Shuswap Theatre. (Contributed)

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

A story of friendship, loyalty and love is being woven together by music.

Participants in the Musical Youth Summer Theatre program will present Seussical Jr., a musical based on the much-loved Dr. Seuss books.

The production was conceived by American writer and lyricist Lynn Ahrens, American composer Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, former member of the British surreal comedy group Monty Python.

The Shuswap production will be the culmination of a three-week program for area youths, held in partnership between Moving Theatre Performing Arts and Shuswap Theatre.

“It’s one of my favourite shows and I have been wanting to do it for a long time,” said Kelly Coubrough, co-owner of Moving Theatre Performing Arts with Lynette Lightfoot. “There’s a lot of music, it’s fun and uplifting and there’s a great message about being who you are and being kind.”

Coubrough said the show’s 22 participants, who range in age from eight to 16 years old, are working hard every weekday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

“Because they love doing it, they don’t mind the work,” she laughed. “The show is very funny, the singing is beautiful and it’s for kids by kids.”

This is the second year Coubrough and Lightfoot have offered the camp and this year, and Chris Iversen has been hired on as director.

Coubrough is a trained opera singer who majored in voice performance at Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont. She came West to sing with the Vancouver Opera Company. Since then, she has taught for many years, both privately and in the B.C. school system.

“I always ran preschool music groups and really enjoy working with and teaching kids,” she said. “I love the energy they bring.”

Coubrough is grateful for the generous community support she and Lightfoot have received. Rehearsals are held at the Nexus at First and costumes have been loaned or donated by Nelson’s Capitol Theatre, local Sewing and Design owner Keren Huyter, FACES Studio and Lightfoot, whom Coubrough described as a genius with a sewing machine.”

Seussical Jr. takes place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Shuswap Theatre on Hudson Avenue. Tickets are available at Wildcraft Mercantile at 121 Shuswap St. NE and online at shuswaptheatre.com.

