Lucky Bromhead, second from left, has been nominated for an Emmy Award for her work on the CBC television show, Schitt’s Creek. (luckymakeup/Instagram)

Former Summerlander receives Emmy nomination for makeup work

Lucky Bromhead recognized for her work with Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek

A former Summerlander, now living in Toronto, has been nominated for an award for her work in the CBC television show, Schitt’s Creek.

Lucky Bromhead was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for her work in the television series.

She has been involved in the show through all six seasons and 80 episodes, working as the personal makeup artist for Catherine O’Hara (Moria Rose) and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) in the series.

“It’s been amazing and life-changing. When you work with talent of that calibre, it made coming to work cool and fun and challenging,” she said.

The show ran from Jan. 13, 2015 until April 7, 2020.

The sitcom is the story of the Rose family, a once wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town they once purchased as a joke. The family lives in a motel and the members must learn to live in a small community without money.

Bromhead grew up in Summerland and graduated from Summerland Secondary School. She described herself as “an artsy kid” who enjoyed studying drama under Linda Beavan and won an award for her drama class work.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

READ ALSO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 15 Emmy noms, including leads Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara

“I loved growing up in the Okanagan, but I felt different from a lot of the kids in terms of the things I was interested in.”

She also enjoyed drawing and painting. Makeup work brings together these interests, she said.

“It was the coming together of two different artistic worlds.”

After high school, Bromhead left Summerland and moved to Toronto, where she got a job with a theatre company, doing improv work.

Later, she had a working relationship with Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy (David Rose in the show) when he was on MTV Canada. After she left MTV Canada, Bromhead worked with O’Hara on a different show.

Bromhead has worked in makeup for more than 20 years. She operates Lucky Makeup and has worked with a variety of actors, musicians and celebrities.

Working on Schitt’s Creek for six seasons, Bromhead was able to be part of the evolution of the show and the development of the characters.

In the beginning, she said, she and others involved with the show did not know how it would be received.

The show has received critical acclaim and has won two ACTRA Awards and 18 Canadian Screen Awards.

It has also been nominated for 19 Primetime Emmy Awards, including 15 for its final season.

The awards are scheduled to be presented on Sept. 20.

