Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

An Australian model and former Victoria Secret Angel is skiing in Revelstoke.

According to her social media, Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days.

View this post on Instagram

Snow day ❄️💕⛄️

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

She was the first Australian Victoria Secret model and launched her own brand of organic skincare products KORA Organics. Kerr has also written a self-help book.

Since 2008, Kerr has usually been on the Forbes list of highest earning models. She was formerly married to actor Orlando Bloom, but is now married to billionaire Snapchat co-founder/CEO Evan Spiegel. At 29, Spiegel is one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning ❄️⛄️🌈

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

According to models.com, Kerr is one of the sexiest women in the world and was named one of the “100 Hottest Women of All-Time” by Men’s Health beating the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren.

skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

Just Posted

Young Shuswap wheelchair athlete spreads message of hope

Lilly Brook wants to help bring wheelchair boxing into international spotlight

Shuswap boy wins stick from hockey hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Salmon Arm gives tax break to Canoe Forest Products plywood plant

Company tax bill to be reduced while residential taxpayers to pick up shortfall

Rezoning proposed for Salmon Arm farmland to allow for future development

Portion of parcel in agricultural land reserve will be sold to large-scale farming operation

Salmon Arm truck stop task force on hold

Mayor waiting on highway construction and related negotiations

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Sicamous school makes super-sized shirt to share anti-bullying message

Parkview Elementary students recognize Pink Shirt Day

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

Galloway: Be kind

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Local Lizzie: Be yourself, be confident

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Most Read