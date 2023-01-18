Freestyle Motocross World Tour to take over South Okanagan Events Centre

The Freestyle Motocross (FMX) World Tour is making its way to Penticton for an action-packed night at the South Okanagan Events Centre March 25.

The FMX World Tour is an extreme action sport competition formed to tour Canada, USA, Mexico and select European countries. Its roots and history began in the 1990s and has since challenged riders to push the limits of athletic ability and extreme stunts.

When the show comes to the SOEC on Saturday, March 25, 2023, fans can expect to see death-defying stunts and tricks including Superman Seat Grabs, Cliff Hangers, Kiss of Death, Back Flips and Super Back Flip combinations as the riders compete for the title of Champion.

On top of the main competition, there will be exhibition runs and a Best Trick contest.

“We are thrilled to bring Freestyle Motocross to the South Okanagan Events Centre,” said event organizers. “This is an event that is sure to thrill and excite motocross fans of all ages. We can’t wait to see the incredible stunts and tricks that our riders will be performing.”

Tickets for the Penticton show will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office or online at valleyfirsttix.com.

