Friends plot milk heist in upcoming Shuswap Film Society screening, First Cow

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

It’s 1820s Oregon, and gentle Otis Figowitz is simply “Cookie” to the rough and ready fur trappers he feeds.

While he’s foraging in the woods, the cook comes upon a naked King-Lu who says he is on the run from angry Russians, and Cookie offers him refuge. That act of kindness and a chance second meeting cement his friendship with the Chinese immigrant. Both dream of becoming rich, and their entrepreneurial opportunity presents itself when the Factor of their settlement brings to Oregon the First Cow, the title of our next Shuswap Film Society movie.

Cookie is an expert baker and knows that if he had milk he could make delicious baked goods to sell to the settlers. King-Lu proposes that he stand guard while Cookie secretly milks the Factor’s cow at night. They know it’s a dangerous game, but the biscuits are a hit, and business is so brisk that the friends may soon have enough money to move on. But can the furtive cake-makers quit while they’re ahead?

A rebuke to the masculinity of the Old West, First Cow is a simple story about male friendship built on kindness and mutual acceptance and a vision of the American dream. Set in the pristine beauty of the Oregon wilderness, this soft-spoken “heist” movie perfectly replicates the lives of these people two centuries ago: the slower pace, the harsh realities and simple pleasures, their hopes and dreams.

First Cow plays at 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Salmar Classic. Please remember your mask.

Read more: Q&A with VIFF’s B.C. Emerging Filmmaker Award winner, Jessie Anthony

Read more: Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Q&A with VIFF’s B.C. Emerging Filmmaker Award winner, Jessie Anthony

Just Posted

RCMP request public’s help locating South Shuswap break-in suspect

Police in Chase hope for identification of person pictured during theft from Sorrento Petro Can

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Morning Start: Armadillo shells are bulletproof

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Horgan makes impromptu Okanagan campaign stop

Weather delays caused the premier’s flight to Revelstoke to make an early landing in Kelowna Saturday

B.C. VOTES 2020: Conservatives to have voice in Vernon-Monashee

Kyle Delfing accepts nomination; ran for People’s Party of Canada in 2019 federal vote

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Friends plot milk heist in upcoming Shuswap Film Society screening, First Cow

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Kelowna man arrested after a teen was hit by an ATV

The collision happened on Postill Lake Road on Sept. 26

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

BREAKING: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read