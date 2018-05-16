Jake Jacobsen (bottom left) and friends will perform Joni, a three-concert tribute to Joni Mitchell, as a fundraiser for Salmon Arm’s SAFE Society, May 25 to 27 at Shuswap Theatre. (Photo contributed)

Friends unite to celebrate Joni Mitchell, raise funds for womens shelter

A group of local musicians are rehearsing for a three-concert series beginning May 25.

The music of Roberta Joan “Joni” Mitchell will be sung to celebrate, entertain and raise funds for the Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter.

Wildwood Productions (aka Jake and Friends) Jake Jacobson and a group of local musicians are rehearsing for a three concert tribute to Joni Mitchell, beginning May 25 at Shuswap Theatre.

The show will feature 20 songs written by the award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, including hits Circle Game, Both Sides Now, Big Yellow Taxi, Chelsea Morning and Woodstock.

This will be the sixth benefit concert for Wildwood, Jacobson says, “It’s about sharing in our community, raising funds while we’re having fun, making a difference where needed, right here in Salmon Arm.”

The concerts run on Friday and Saturday, May 25, and 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Shuswap Theatre. A third show will take place Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m., also at Shuswap Theatre.

Audiences will be encouraged to join in, sing along and have fun with the musicians.

“My goodness, I think everything else is secondary to having fun,” said Marcia Beckner who, in addition to singing, will also be introducing the songs in Joni. “Music is our love, let’s play music, have a lot of fun, and the spin off is entertaining folks and raising money for charity.”

Admission is by cash donation at the door.

