Fruitcake hosts RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna

Tatianna will be in Kelowna for one night only, March 11

Tatianna, a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season two, will be visiting Kelowna for a special one-night-only performance.

On May 11, the American drag queen is being brought to the city by Kelowna-based event production company Rebellious Unicorns as part of their on-going FruitCake series, a monthly inclusive night club party.

“It’s important to bring in prominent LGBT2Q+ icons into our communities for a variety of reasons. People like Tatianna are role models for so many in the LGBT2Q+ community. It shows that as an OUT LGBT2Q+ person you can have great success. Our local Drag performers are some truly talented humans and events like this can help them grow professionally by meeting and learning from those who have had such success. Our last three FruitCake events have sold out in advance, and I know this event will be no different. It will be another fantastic night and I can’t wait to see Tatianna hit the stage,” said Dustyn Baulkham, the executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns

READ MORE: Kelowna Drag King rocks out into the spotlight

READ MORE: Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

Tatianna burst to fame on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Fans may remember that Tatianna was regularly complimented as one of the prettiest on season two, but this gift was also part of her challenge as she was critiqued for relying too heavily on her looks. However, she won resounding praise for her spectacular Britney Spears performance in the Snatch Game.

Tatianna, who has a reputation for being controversial and speaking her mind, returned to screens for RuPaul’s All Stars two, and on May 11 she’s performing in Kelowna. Rebellious Unicorns is also bringing Tatianna to Kamloops on May 10. During both shows, Tatianna will be performing with a number of Okanagan based drag queens, including Sparkle and Freida Whales.

READ MORE: Breathing in with Ginger Snapp

Tickets for both the Kelowna and Kamloops show go on sale on April 2 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased on the Rebellious Unicorns website. Tickets are $35 for General Admission and $55 for a V.I.P. meet and greet.

The Kelowna performance will be taking place at 275 Leon Ave (formerly the site of Level Nite Club, but soon to be relaunched). FruitCake: Tatianna is a 19+ event.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to fest in Kelowna

Just Posted

Opposition to human waste fertilizer at Shuswap bison ranch continues

Turtle Valley residents rally against spreading processed sewage

Federal cabinet minister visits Shuswap to share budget perks for seniors

MP Carla Qualtrough met with Sunnybrae seniors, toured disability support group’s premises

Salmon Arm’s commercial space dwindles as population increases

Realtor says Shuswap is a popular destination, but development is challenging

City council to take second look at controversial panhandling bylaw

Salmon Arm’s social issues committee wants to convene working group, provide input

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A little rain before return of the sun

Environement Canada forcasts a 40% chance of rain Thursday, but sun for later

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for the Okanagan

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing more than 40 dogs to the Okanagan

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Fruitcake hosts RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna

Tatianna will be in Kelowna for one night only, March 11

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

Salmon Arm Lordco Wildcats win Shaw Centre Challenge tournament

Local team wins division during annual adult rec hockey tournament

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

VIDEO: Summerland Skatepark now open

New facility cost around $600,000

Most Read