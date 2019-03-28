Fruitcake hosts RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna

Tatianna will be in Kelowna for one night only, March 11

Tatianna, a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season two, will be visiting Kelowna for a special one-night-only performance.

On May 11, the American drag queen is being brought to the city by Kelowna-based event production company Rebellious Unicorns as part of their on-going FruitCake series, a monthly inclusive night club party.

“It’s important to bring in prominent LGBT2Q+ icons into our communities for a variety of reasons. People like Tatianna are role models for so many in the LGBT2Q+ community. It shows that as an OUT LGBT2Q+ person you can have great success. Our local Drag performers are some truly talented humans and events like this can help them grow professionally by meeting and learning from those who have had such success. Our last three FruitCake events have sold out in advance, and I know this event will be no different. It will be another fantastic night and I can’t wait to see Tatianna hit the stage,” said Dustyn Baulkham, the executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns

Tatianna burst to fame on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Fans may remember that Tatianna was regularly complimented as one of the prettiest on season two, but this gift was also part of her challenge as she was critiqued for relying too heavily on her looks. However, she won resounding praise for her spectacular Britney Spears performance in the Snatch Game.

Tatianna, who has a reputation for being controversial and speaking her mind, returned to screens for RuPaul’s All Stars two, and on May 11 she’s performing in Kelowna. Rebellious Unicorns is also bringing Tatianna to Kamloops on May 10. During both shows, Tatianna will be performing with a number of Okanagan based drag queens, including Sparkle and Freida Whales.

Tickets for both the Kelowna and Kamloops show go on sale on April 2 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased on the Rebellious Unicorns website. Tickets are $35 for General Admission and $55 for a V.I.P. meet and greet.

The Kelowna performance will be taking place at 275 Leon Ave (formerly the site of Level Nite Club, but soon to be relaunched). FruitCake: Tatianna is a 19+ event.

