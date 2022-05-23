Full slate of summer concerts announced for Keremeos’ Grist Mill

From Juno-award winning veterans to newer artists the gardens will have plenty of music

Celebrating 25 years of being together, West Coast Celtic band Tiller’s Folly will be coming to Keremeos’ Grist Mill and Gardens in June. (Tiller’s Folly - Facebook)

Keremeos’ Grist Mill and Gardens has turned out a concert lineup packed with award winners and nominees for the coming summer.

The season kicks off with modern-day storytellers Tiller’s Folly on June 30. Drawing influence from Scottish, Irish and Maritime music traditions, Tiller’s Folly continue to expand and refine their potent blend of Pacific Canadiana.

On July 8, Kym Gouchie brings her ancestral roots in Lheidli T’enneh, Cree and Secwépemc Nations to Keremeos, alongside her traditional hand drum, acoustic guitar and powerful voice.

“Her music brings awareness to First Nations and women’s issues, promoting reconciliation and community building while reminding us that we are all in this together,” reads the Grist Mill’s description of Gouchie’s concert.

Juno Award-winners Big Little Lions will play at the Gardens on July 15. The folk-pop duo’s six albums have earned them recognition and awards, from CFMA Ensemble of the Year to Song of the Year in the John Lennon songwriting competition.

Born in Horsefly, B.C., Marin Patenaude, the daughter of musical parents, was raised on folk, country and classic rock. Coming to the Gardens on July 29 with two albums to her name so far, Patenaude’s folk style is inspired by nature and human connection.

READ MORE: Keremeos’ Grist Mill gearing up for packed summer season

Grammy-winning Bluegrass musician John Reischmann brings his Jaybirds along with him on Aug. 6. The group is now in their 20th year, with seven albums and two more Juno nominations under their belts.

From performing on Canadian streets to CTV’s The Launch, Ben Cottrill will be playing the Grist Mill on Aug. 12. Cottrill has worked with Bryan Adams.

On September 1, the Gardens hosts a double-feature with Sarah Jane Scouten and Elise and Adam. Scouten is a four-time Canadian Folk Music Award nominee, with a sound that blends vintage folk and country music and modern topics.

A founding member of indie-folk band Fish & Bird, Adam Iredale-Gray is a versatile guitarist and fiddler with deep roots in Irish traditional music,. He is joined by fiddler Elise Boeur, who’s musical traditions hail from Norwegian and Swedish fiddle music.

Raine Hamilton closes out the slate of summer shows on Sept. 2. A classical violinist, Hamilton will perform his unique combination of string-quarter style chamber music with singer-songwriter folk songs.

Tickets are available online at the Grist Mill for $20 each, except for Reischmann’s concert which is $30 a ticket.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and concerts start at 7.

All shows are outdoors and people are encouraged to bring their own blankets and low-rise lawn chairs.

Taller chairs are also welcome, but may be positioned at the back to avoid obstructing the view of others.

Attendees are also welcome to bring water bottles (reusable or factory-sealed), but outside food and drinks are prohibited. The Grist Mill will be operating a concession at each show.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.