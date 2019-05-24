Funding available for Shuswap artists

In memory of Salmon Arm artist Marie Manson, money is granted from a trust fund set up by her friends at the time of her death in order to support an annual award for a mid-career artist. (File photo)

Funding opportunities are available for Shuswap artists wanting to take their skills to the next level.

The Shuswap District Arts Council offers three awards for artists in all genres. Applications are now open for individuals who seek financial aid to continue their studies or embark on new artistic projects.

The Marie Manson Memorial Award is for mid-career artists in any genre. An award of not less than $500 will be given for projects such as publishing a novel, mounting an exhibition or embarking on a concert series.

The Blair Borden Memorial Award is for musicians who seek to expand their musical training. Blair’s goal was to encourage adults to find ways to challenge themselves musically, to take risks and discover new styles. This award of not less than $500 can be used for training, workshops, lessons or music camps.

The Clara Anderson Music Award is a new this year, and is for musicians who seek financial aid to achieve their goals. The award of not less than $500 will be presented to an applicant who demonstrates musical ability and financial need, and can be used toward education or the purchase of instruments.

The application guidelines and forms are available online at salmonarmartscentre.ca under “apply.” Hard copies can be picked up at Salmon Arm Arts Centre during Gallery hours, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 4pm. The deadline to apply is June 15, 2019. Recipients will be notified by August 15, 2019. For further information or to receive an application pdf by email, contact curator@salmonarmartscentre.ca.

