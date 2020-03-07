Gallery: Brad Paisley and surprise guest rock Penticton

Brad Paisley performed with MacKenzie Porter at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, March 6. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Country megastars Brad Paisley and MacKenzie Porter rocked the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) Friday night, and brought with them a surprise guest.

Prior to the reveal of their special guest, Porter opened for Paisley who took the stage to the joy of thousands watching.

After several songs the crowd went silent as Paisley introduced a special guest. Referring to him as ‘the king of the north’ Paisley welcomed Canadian country star Brett Kissel on stage, triggering an explosion of applause.

Kissel took Penticton back in time with country from the 1950s, before performing a duo set alongside Paisley.

In addition to their own tunes the duo performed several classics including ‘Okie from Muskogee’ by Merle Haggard.

Paisley made the night memorable for many, but especially for the bride in a bachelorette party, who had her white cowboy hat signed by the country star.

The show attracted thousands resulting in a packed SOEC.

