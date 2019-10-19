A gargoyle scares guests at Spooktacular at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. (File photo)

Ghosts of Spooktacular’s past: Get into the Halloween spirit this weekend at RJ Haney Heritage Village

This year marks the event’s 25th installment

For those looking to get into the Halloween spirit, the 24th annual R.J. Haney “Spooktacular” haunted village is the place to be this weekend.

Located at 751 Highway 97 B Salmon Arm, gates open at 5 p.m. with scary and not so scary amusements lasting to 8:30. Gate admission is $8 per person but free for kids four years and under.

The event comes complete with a kid-friendly “Pumpkin Patch Path” full of rhymes, games and treats. At the Mt. Ida Church, you can listen to not-so scary stories of Halloween magic and mayhem. The older crowd can test their courage by venturing onto Shady Lane, where chills, thrills and villains await.

If you’re curious as to the nature of your own demise, head on over to the mystical fortune teller who knows all your darkest secrets. After hearing the sickening news, make an appointment with the mad scientist and have a rest in his electric chair.

For more information, call 250-832-5243, or visit the R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum website or on Facebook. Ghouls and Ghosts under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Sinister surprises await brave travellers on Shady Lane. (File photo)

Amanda Steiner, the friendly witch, teaches Lucy Carson a magical spell while on the Storybook Trail during the 2016 Spooktacular. (File photo)

Drayven Ramstadt gets a shock out of the noises coming from mad scientist Al Moffat’s chair. (File photo)

Local author Kay McCracken reads from her book The Halloween Spooktacular at the 2013 Spooktacular. (File photo)

