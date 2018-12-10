Godsmack and Volbeat coming to South Okanagan Events Centre

Tour includes a stop in Penticton

Grammy nominated Danish band Volbeat confirmed 17 new tour dates with Godsmack, including a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on April 27, 2019.

The tour will kick off with a string of dates in U.S as special guests to Godsmack before the pair embark on a cross-country co-headline tour of Canada.

Volbeat emerged from Copenhagen in 2001. Since then, they’ve tirelessly clawed their way to hard rock’s upper echelon with endless touring and a string of six beloved full-length albums. Recently, their 2010 album Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, which features hit singles A Warrior’s Call and Heaven Nor Hell, received RIAA Gold Certification. 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies bowed at number nine on the Billboard Top 200 upon release marking the highest U.S. chart entry for a Danish Act since 1997 until the band’s 2016 album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie topped it by debuting at number four.

Godsmack released When Legends Rise earlier this year, marking the band’s seventh studio album and their first in four years.

Volbeat recently announced the release their live album and concert film, Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, on Dec. 14. The 26-track album commemorates and memorializes the record-breaking 2017 concert, and includes live versions of Volbeat’s chart-topping hits Still Counting, For Evigt, The Devil’s Bleeding Crown, and A Warrior’s Call as well as a live performance of a new song, The Everlasting. Special guests on the album (in order of appearance) include Mille Petrozza, Johan Olsen, Mark “Barney” Greenway, Lars Ulrich, boxer Mikkel Kessler and Danko Jones.

Additionally, two tiers of VIP packages will be available for these dates, a meet and greet plus backstage tour experience and a fast track plus early entry package. Tickets (including GST) range from $59.50 to $89.50 (additional service charges apply). Tickets will go on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

