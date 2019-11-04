Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show MC — Ellen DeGeneres.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee.

It is given annually to honour someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as “a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.”

READ MORE: B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Golden Globes will be presented on Jan. 5.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fungi fascination blooms in Okanagan

Just Posted

Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada removes 53 buoys, tags another 186

Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

The program will provide healthy food while teaching cooking and leadership skills.

Sicamous Eagles mauled by Revelstoke Grizzlies in double-header losses

The Sicamous squad reatins third place in their division after two weekend losses.

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

Word on the street: What will you be thinking during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies?

As Remembrance Day approaches the Observer took to the streets to ask… Continue reading

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

Workshop promotes positive mental health for first responders

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Fungi fascination blooms in Okanagan

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Most Read